The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating two separate salmonella outbreaks that have been reported in over a dozen states, including Colorado.
Thirty-six people from 17 states, including a Coloradan, have fallen ill to the bacterial disease that's been linked to Italian-style meats such as salami and prosciutto. To date, 12 people have hospitalized in connection to the outbreaks, but there have been no reported deaths, according to the CDC.
A recall on Italian-style meats has not been issued as investigators work to determine whether specific brands or products cause the illness and whether the outbreaks originated from the same source.
Until then, officials encourage children younger than five and people older than 65-years-old to heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165-degree Fahrenheit or until steaming before eating as a precaution.
"Heating food to a high enough temperature helps kill germs like Salmonella," officials wrote.
California, Arizona and Illinois has reported the most cases of the outbreak with the three states accounting for nearly half of the cases, according to the CDC.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment did not respond to The Denver Gazette's request for comment.