Colorado will receive $18 million in opioid settlement money Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. Nineteen regions in Colorado will split the $18 million and Denver will get $4.7 million.

Denver plans to use the money in three areas: Prevention, treatment and infrastructure, according to a Thursday news release from the Denver Department of Public health and Environment.

“The opioid epidemic has taken a devastating toll on our communities, and we need to help those struggling with addiction get on and stay on the road to recovery,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in the release.

Denver will spend $1.9 million on treatment. That includes what the department calls "providing culturally responsive care" and will expand support systems designed to prevent drug use and overdoses.

Prevention efforts will see $1.6 million of the settlement, according to the release. Officials plan to expand the "harm reduction tools" already used by the health department.

Denver plans to use the remaining $1.2 million to improve healthcare and addiction-related infrastructure in the city. Projects may include education for first responders and expanding mobile support teams.

Denver’s proposal was created with input from the Denver Opioid Abatement Council, which includes representatives from city agencies, service providers and community-based subject matter experts. The Colorado Department of Law created the council to oversee the distribution of settlement funds.

The $4.7 million Denver received is the first round of money released to the city. According to the health department, Denver will receive more than $30 million over the next 18 years.

“This crisis continues to take a toll on Coloradans," Weiser said in the release. "We will continue working with our regional opioid abatement councils and local governments as they work together toward a better future for all Coloradans.”