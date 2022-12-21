The results are in: COVID-19 is still here but in declining amounts. Influenza also continues to be present, but the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the season appears to be peaking "ahead of schedule."
Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist advised caution.
"I think it's still too soon to know, with this particular influenza season, what severity is going to look like," she said. "We're really just still at the beginning."
Herlihy did say the state is seeing more flu hospitalizations than is typical for this time of year.
One area of positive change was the decline in COVID-19 levels. With a peak occurring in late November to early December, levels across the state have declined and the seven day average stands at 852 cases per day.
Herlihy described this as a "plateau," since cases were not falling like they were weeks prior. The most common variant continues to be omicron, but CDPHE has noticed a decline in the number of BA.5 cases.
However, a concerning trend is developing with strep throat and Colorado has seen a rising number of severe cases. In the past five years, cases for Group A Strep have never risen above 500. In 2022, CDPHE has recorded almost 700, 32 in children.
"We've seen this unusual increase since November 1," Herlihy said. "Colorado has identified 13 of these invasive group A strep infections since the first of November."
Two Coloradan children have died from an invasive form of strep this year.
Serious infections are typically rare according to Dr. Sam Dominguez, an infectious diseases expert at Children's Hospital Colorado. Strep is relatively common in children and easy to treat with antibiotics.
"Currently we are seeing a more unusual severe type of group a strep infection called invasive group A strep," he said. "It's important to point out that, while group A strep is a bacterial infection, children with a respiratory virus like RSV, SARS COV-2 or influenza may be at a higher risk of getting a secondary infection."
This can happen shortly after an infection, or even during.
While no vaccine exists for strep, Dominguez said the best defense against severe illness is a flu vaccine and a COVID vaccine or booster. Colorado is still within the "top tier" of states for vaccination rates according to Director of CDPHE Scott Bookman, and more Coloradans than usual are getting their flu vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control also said on Wednesday children between 6 months and 5 years of age are now eligible to receive omicron boosters.
This has translated to less severe COVID-19 cases, even among those hospitalized, health officials said. Multiple factors are responsible, including previous infection resulting in elevated resistance, vaccination and the further variants of the COVID-19 vaccine being more infectious, though less severe.
"Unfortunately, we do continue to see deaths here in Colorado," Herlihy said. "Most recently, we've been averaging about five to 10 deaths a day."
Colorado peaked at a seven-day average of just over 69 deaths per day in December of 2020 according to CDPHE's data.
While the holiday season is well and truly upon us, communicable diseases have the chance to spread very rapidly as people gather, drink and be merry. Dominguez advised those hosting larger gatherings get serious about hand and face hygiene as well as ventilation.
"It's really important to stay home if you feel sick... And good hand hygiene is an important tool in our toolbox for stopping the spread of illness," Dominguez said. "Maybe you can have a window or a door open if that's safe to do so."
While Denver and the Front Range brace for extreme cold till Thursday, the Christmas weekend should bring some more seasonal temperatures. The National Weather Service forecasts a high of 52.