A Centennial primary care clinic has been suspended from administering the COVID-19 vaccine and 68 people will likely need to be revaccinated after a state investigation determined the clinic violated several federal standards.
The state Department of Public Health and Environment announced Health Now Family Practice's immediate suspension late Friday afternoon. The clinic, operated by Health Now Medical, was allegedly found to have COVID-19 inventory discrepancies; improperly stored and handled vaccine doses; and incomplete documentation of both vaccine administration and temperature storage; it also allegedly vaccinated people "outside of manufacturer recommendations" and violated billings requirements.
The vaccine is provided free to all people in the United States, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. A spokeswoman for the state health department said in an email that the clinic was billing some patients an adminstration fee. The clinic was also giving doses more than 12 hours after the vial was punctured or after the dose's expiration date.
The spokeswoman said the billing violations have been reported to the "Division of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General" and that the clinic may face further disciplinary actions.
The state health department said it was working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine "specific storage and handling incidents" and "the exact revaccination guidance."
"Due to multiple occurrences of storage and handling issues, it is likely that as many as 68 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at Health Now Family Practice will be considered invalid," the agency wrote, "and those patients will need to be revaccinated."
A message left for Health Now Family Practice's administration was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
Anyone vaccinated at the clinic can contact the state health department with questions at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926).
Health Now Family Practice is not the first Colorado provider to be suspended. Last year, a Colorado Springs clinic was suspended and patients were revaccinated after officials discovered storage and handling issues there.