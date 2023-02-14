With avian flu outbreaks in more than a dozen locations across nine counties, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is reminding the public to take precautions.

While the risk to humans is low, department officials warn people to avoid contact with wild birds, which can be infected with avian flu without appearing sick.

“The risk to humans is low, but avian flu is widespread in birds throughout the state right now,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, said in a press release.

Herlihy added: “This ongoing outbreak of avian flu presents a risk to all birds in Colorado, and people can take basic precautions to protect themselves, their pets, and backyard flocks.”

As of Feb. 10, roughly 6.2 million commercial chickens, nearly 1,000 backyard poultry and 12,000 gamebirds have been affected in Colorado, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Twenty locations in nine counties — including Jefferson, Boulder and Larimer — have had outbreaks, state data shows.

Symptoms include:

• Fever, cough or sore throat

• Runny or stuffy nose

• Muscle or body aches

• Headaches

• Fatigue

Those potentially exposed to avian flu should self-monitor for 10 days following exposure. Anyone with symptoms should contact their health care provider and local public health agency.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommends hunters to protect themselves by doing the following:

• Do not handle or eat sick game.

• Field dress and prep game outdoors or in well-ventilated areas.

• Wear rubber or disposable latex gloves while handling game.

• Thoroughly wash hands, equipment and surfaces with soap or disinfectant.

• Do not eat, drink or smoke while handling animals.

Additionally, all game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees before being eaten.

Goose season ends in Colorado today, but turkey season is right around the corner.

If anyone finds, within a two-week period, three or more dead wild birds in a specific area, they are encouraged to notify their local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.