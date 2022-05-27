Colorado officials have identified a second presumptive case of monkeypox, the state's health department announced Friday afternoon, 24 hours after the first potential case was identified here.
The state is awaiting confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the sample is positive for monkeypox.
The new case is a man who was a close contact of another presumptive case of the disease. It's unclear if that refers to Colorado's first case, identified Thursday, or a case from elsewhere.
A message sent to the state Department of Public Health and Environment on Friday afternoon was not immediately returned. The agency said in a statement that the "risk to the public remains low."
The patient is improving and isolating at home.
Monkeypox is spread through close contact with an infected person, via respiratory droplets, bodily fluids or skin lesions. The state said in a statement that "brief interactions without physical contact are unlikely to result in transmission." The disease brings fever, headaches, muscle aches, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. A rash typically develops within three days of the onset of symptoms, according to the health department.
Although the World Health Organization said nearly 200 monkeypox cases have been reported, that seemed a likely undercount. On Friday, Spanish authorities said the number of cases there had risen to 98, including one woman whose infection is “directly related” to a chain of transmission that had been previously limited to men, according to officials in the region of Madrid.
U.K. officials added 16 more cases to their monkeypox tally, making Britain's total 106, while Portugal said its caseload jumped to 74 cases. And authorities in Argentina on Friday reported a monkeypox case in a man from Buenos Aires, marking Latin America's first infection. Officials said the man had traveled recently to Spain and now had symptoms consistent with monkeypox, including lesions and a fever.
Doctors in Britain, Spain, Portugal, Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere have noted that the majority of infections to date have been in gay and bisexual men, or men who have sex with men. The disease is no more likely to affect people because of their sexual orientation and scientists warn the virus could infect others if transmission isn't curbed.
Sylvia Briand, the WHO's director of pandemic and epidemic diseases, said that based on how past outbreaks of the disease in Africa have evolved, the current situation appeared “containable."
Still, she said WHO expected to see more cases reported in the future, noting “we don’t know if we are just seeing the peak of the iceberg (or) if there are many more cases that are undetected in communities," she said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.