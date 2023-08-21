An online portal for Colorado's health care providers — who will be tasked with recommending the length of time away from work for Colorado employees —went live on Monday, state officials said.

The state's health agency urged health care providers, such as doctors, nurses and emergency room personnel, to immediately start registering with the new portal.

As envisioned, the portal would make it easier for health providers to facilitate leaves for their patients without having to go through a lot of paperwork.

Voters approved Proposition 18 in 2020, giving eligible workers up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave. The program requires both employers and employees in to pay a payroll premium to finance the paid family and medical leave insurance benefits. It also created job protections for employees who take the leave.

Starting Jan. 1, 2024, FAMLI paid leave benefits will become available for Colorado workers, although the state began collecting premiums at the beginning of this year.

“Colorado is cutting red tape and ensuring workers can easily access support when they need it most," Gov. Jared Polis said in a news release. “Coloradans deserve high-quality resources and insurance plans that meet their needs and give them the flexibility to care for themselves and their families without permanently leaving the workforce."