Colorado health officials administered doses of the monkeypox vaccine to at-risk men this week amid a shift in the state and nation's response to the viral outbreak.

The doses were administered Thursday and Friday to adult men "who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days," the state Department of Public Health and Environment. Data indicates that cases in Colorado and elsewhere have been primarily among men in those groups, but anyone can catch the virus; people who think they may have been exposed also qualify for the vaccine.

Two hundred doses were available for the effort, and they were distributed in the Denver metro area, according to the health department. The vaccine was approved well before the recent increase in cases; it's delivered in two doses set four weeks apart. People exposed to the virus, or who have already contracted it, can still benefit from the vaccine.

As of Thursday, eight Coloradans are confirmed or likely monkeypox cases, according to state data. The disease's onset can begin with flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches or swollen lymph nodes, according to the health department. A rash or bumps develop one to three days after fever begins.

State health officials have said monkeypox does not pose the same threat as COVID-19. It's harder to spread, and hospitalizations during this latest increase have been rare nationally.

Still, the federal government has stepped up its response to the virus in recent days after facing some criticism. Earlier this week, it sent more vaccines — of which there is a limited supply — to Colorado and other states, and it expanded the group of people who are recommended to receive an inoculation.

