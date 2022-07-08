Colorado health officials will hold monkeypox vaccination clinics next week for at-risk groups amid an ongoing effort to tamper down the United States' ongoing outbreak.
Clinics will be held in the Denver metro area on July 12, 13 and 16. Appointments are required and are available for those eligible. According to a state Department of Public Health and Environment press release, eligible residents include "men aged 18 years and older who are gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days." People who believe they have been in close contact with a person infected with monkeypox in the past two weeks is also eligible; anyone can get monkeypox from close contact with an infected person.
As of July 7, nine Coloradans have contracted the virus. Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms of fever, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes. A rash develops within a few days of the other symptoms beginning; it often begins on the face and then spreads elsewhere.
Vaccines are used both to prevent infection and to shorten current infections. Six clinics have been hosted in Colorado already, at which 700 vaccines have been administered. Because doses of the two-jab vaccine are limited, the state continues to limit eligibility to the most at-risk groups.