Monkeypox cases in Colorado nearly doubled again this week as several counties outside of the metro reported their first infections.
Sixty-eight Coloradans have tested positive for the class of virus to which monkeypox belongs as of Thursday, state data shows. That's up from 37 a week ago; when July began, the state had confirmed only eight cases. The state is prioritizing vaccinating certain groups - primarily at-risk men who have sex with men - by pushing out as many doses as possible, to the point that some patients may have to wait for their second dose beyond what's normally expected.
The virus has been spreading within the state since May and outside of complete public health accounting for the latter half of July, state officials said last week. There have been multiple hospitalizations, and cases have now spread outside of the Denver metro area.
Summit, Weld, Larimer and El Paso Counties all publicly confirmed their first cases over the past week.
Health officials for various counties said the risk to the public remains low, and the state has started contracting with private labs to augment its testing capacity. There remains a limited supply of vaccines, which can be used both before and after a person is infected with monkeypox, but federal officials announced a plan to dole out 780,000 more shots to national hot spots.
Colorado's situation is less severe than those in New York or San Francisco, where officials have said they don't have enough doses to meet demand and where health departments have labeled the virus's spread as a public health threat and emergency.
As of Wednesday, there were more than 4,600 cases nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The monkeypox virus mainly spreads through skin-on-skin contact, but it can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with the infection. People with monkeypox may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many in the outbreak have developed sometimes-painful zit-like bumps.
The U.S. has ordered 5.5 million more vaccine doses for delivery by mid-2023 and has rights to the raw ingredients that could make 11.1 million more doses. U.S. officials said a massive vaccination campaign could still be avoided if communities and individuals take measures to avoid spread.
