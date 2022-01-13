Denver Health CEO Robin Wittenstein will retire in August, the hospital announced Thursday.
Wittenstein joined the hospital in 2017 from Penn State Health. A six-person internal search committee, plus a "nationally recognized executive search firm," to find a replacement CEO, the hospital said in a statement. She leaves the hospital after more than 35 years in health care; before working in Pennsylvania, she worked in Florida, New York and elsewhere in the Northeast.
“Since she joined Denver Health in 2017, Robin has demonstrated exemplary, genuine leadership,” Patricia Dean, the chair of Denver Health's board of directors, said in a statement. “Under her leadership, Denver Health has made tremendous strides in building a vision and a strategy to meaningfully address health disparities and inequities; furthered our role as an Anchor Institution in the community; and navigated the remarkable challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”