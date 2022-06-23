Former Colorado lieutenant governor and current hospital executive Donna Lynne has been appointed chief executive of Denver Health, the hospital announced Thursday afternoon, two weeks after she was named the sole finalist for the job.
Lynne will take over for Robin Wittenstein, who is retiring at the end of August.
She comes back to Denver from Columbia University's Irving Medical Center, where Lynne is a senior vice president and the chief operating officer. She was Colorado's lieutenant general, as well as its chief operating officer, from May 2016 until January 2019.
She was named the sole finalist for the position earlier this month, after a national search. When it announced Lynne as its only finalist, Denver Health said 19 candidates — 13 men, six women — were initially considered, and 12 were interviewed.
“We are confident that Donna’s extensive operational and leadership experience, her deep connections to our Colorado communities and her passion for our mission as a safety-net hospital make her the right person for this role,” Patricia Dean, the chair of Denver Health and Hospital Authority's board, said in a statement.
Before becoming lieutenant general, Lynne worked for Kaiser and spent 20 years working in New York City's government, according to the Columbia University website.
In a statement, Lynne wrote that she was "honored to have been selected" and that she looked forward "to returning to Colorado and continuing to build on Denver Health's deep legacy and safety-net mission in the community."