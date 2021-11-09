Denver weight room

Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced its second phase of reopening will begin on June 7, which will reopen outdoor pools, registered activities and programs and open additional weight and cardio spaces in recreation centers across the city. 

 Courtesy of Denver Parks and Recreation

Normal business hours at the city's recreation centers resumed Tuesday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Denver Parks and Recreation closed the city's recreation centers in March 2020 because of COVID-19 and didn't begin its phased reopening until this past May. All 30 recreation centers have since reopened, officials said.

To commemorate the reopening, membership dues will be discounted 45%, said Happy Haynes, executive director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.

"Denver recreation centers provide numerous opportunities to engage in a healthy lifestyle through fitness and educational activities," Haynes said in a release. "We are proud to provide communities with quality amenities and healthy recreation opportunities in neighborhoods throughout the city."

In addition to offering a discount throughout November, registration for activities such as pickle ball, swim lessons, snowshoe trips and kickboxing opened Tuesday.

For additional information about the recreation centers, visit bit.ly/3n1mUsK.