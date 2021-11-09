Normal business hours at the city's recreation centers resumed Tuesday for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Denver Parks and Recreation closed the city's recreation centers in March 2020 because of COVID-19 and didn't begin its phased reopening until this past May. All 30 recreation centers have since reopened, officials said.
To commemorate the reopening, membership dues will be discounted 45%, said Happy Haynes, executive director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department.
"Denver recreation centers provide numerous opportunities to engage in a healthy lifestyle through fitness and educational activities," Haynes said in a release. "We are proud to provide communities with quality amenities and healthy recreation opportunities in neighborhoods throughout the city."
In addition to offering a discount throughout November, registration for activities such as pickle ball, swim lessons, snowshoe trips and kickboxing opened Tuesday.
For additional information about the recreation centers, visit bit.ly/3n1mUsK.