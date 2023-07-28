The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the city’s first positive West Nile mosquito this year.

No human West Nile infection has been confirmed in Denver County, which includes the city.

So far this season, Colorado has had three confirmed human cases of West Nile this year in Plata, Larimer and El Paso counties, said Paul Galloway, a Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment spokesperson.

At least 17 states — including Colorado — have reported West Nile cases in humans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Nile virus is spread to people with the bite of an infected mosquito.

“Mosquito season” is typically during the warmest months of the year. In Colorado, mosquito season falls between April and October. Denver health officials conduct weekly tests on adult mosquitos from mid-June through mid-September at five locations. Officials also conducts mitigation work to reduce breeding sites.

While most infected people will not feel sick, about one in five will experience symptoms and one in 150 will develop a serious — sometimes fatal — illness.

Symptoms generally appear three to 14 days after a bite from an infected mosquito and include fever, extreme fatigue, headache and body aches.

Individuals age 50 year and older, or those with weakened immune systems, are at the greater risk of a serious infection which can cause swelling of the brain, vision loss, paralysis, coma, convulsions and death.

In Colorado last year, 20 people were killed by the West Nile virus out of the 206 reported cases.

The public can reduce their risk with insect repellent; wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants to thwart mosquito bites; drain standing water outside and avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn.

Mosquito numbers have been relatively high in Colorado this year, likely because of a wetter-than-usual spring and summer, according to the state health department.

For more information about mosquito activity, call the Colorado Health Information Line at 877-462-2911.