Douglas County commissioners signed an intergovernmental agreement on Tuesday that extends the county's contract with the Tri-County Health Department through 2022.

The extension comes just weeks after the commissioners voted to begin a process that would establish a local health department.

However, the county will still rely on Tri-County for core services such as environmental health, woman, infant and children health, disease control, vital records and nursing services.

"This agreement benefits all parties, but mainly ensures there is no gap in services for the residents of Douglas County," said John Douglas, Tri-County's executive director. "It allows TCHD employees to focus on service delivery without distraction and provides some stability."

The agreement also ensures Douglas County will pay for its services through the end of 2022 and will cover any costs associated with leaving the health department, according to a news release.

"We recognize there are costs associated with the departure from TCHD and this ensures that each party pays their fair share," said the Board of Douglas County commissioners in the release.

"We also acknowledge that TCHD is a leader in public health services and we want to ensure that Douglas County residents continue to have excellent public health services well into the future."

Douglas County pays $2.5 million annually for its approximately 358,000 residents to receive services delivered by 60 programs. It figures out to be about $7.10 per resident.

The agreement allows Douglas County to dictate public health policy for the county and Tri-County to operate autonomously without the direction of Douglas County Board of Health.

The county commissioners voted on Sept. 7 to leave the Tri-County Health Department and form its own after the health department implemented another mask order for children younger than 18 years old indoors, including in schools and child care facilities.

The health department also voted to remove the "opt-out" provision Douglas County negotiated after the first time it tried to leave when Tri-County issued a countywide mask order in 2020 while the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

Two weeks ago, the commissioners appointed five people to the as-yet-formed Douglas County Health Department's board of health, including two commissioners -- Lora Thomas and George Teal -- with no experience in medical or health care fields.