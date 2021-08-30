The number of Colorado hospitals distributing a key medication to reverse opioid overdoses has grown significantly over the past five months, prompting the program's organizers to begin looking at the next phase in the project.
The program – the Colorado Naloxone Project – began in April with just a handful of facilities. Now, 62 Colorado hospitals in Colorado have signed on to distribute Naloxone to patients who have opioid use disorders, said Don Stader, a Swedish Medical Center emergency and addiction doctor. Most of those are distributing the medication through their emergency departments, where providers are most likely to encounter people who need it.
"The argument is really evidence-based and compelling," said Stader, who chairs the naloxone project. "Whenever you get into discussions with people about the evidence, they all say, 'Well, why aren't we doing this,' and there's not a good reason why people aren't doing this."
Naloxone – also called Narcan – can be given to overdose victims as a nasal spray and, even when used by a non-health care provider, works "75-100%" of the time, according to an analysis of the medication published in the Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety.
The medication is considered a key part in blunting overdose deaths, and advocates want wider distribution without a prescription. One study, published in the Annals of Emergency Medicine, found that out of 83 prescriptions written for naloxone for high-risk patients, Colorado and the nation are suffering an overdose crisis according to state data published by the naloxone project, 1,557 people overdosed in Colorado last year, a 37.5% increase. In Denver 70 people died, up 64 percent in a year.
Stader said the project plans to offer the medication in hospital labor and delivery departments. State data provided Monday shows overdoses remain a leading cause for maternal death. The numbers are relatively small, but they're higher than injuries, heart problems or homicides.
Stadler cited stigma, postpartum depression, pregnancies influenced by substance use and pregnant users avoiding health care as part of the problem.
"If we can't take care of pregnant women, who ... should we be taking care of?" Stadler said.