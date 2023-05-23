Youth and adults of all fitness levels around the Denver metro area can exercise free this summer at various workout facilities.

Youth can access Denver's recreation centers, facilities including the Denver Zoo and other activities free this summer with a MY Denver Card and people of all fitness levels can attend free workout classes in Civic Center Park.

High schoolers can visit Planet Fitness locations across the county for free with the gym's high school summer passes.

The Castle Rock community can attend free summer fitness classes through the city's Summer Fitness Series.

MY Denver Card

In Denver, youth's aged between 5-18 can get free access to recreation centers, swimming pools and cultural facilities with the city's MY Denver Card.

Cardholders can access any of Denver's 24 recreation centers, which include 13 indoor swimming pools and 16 outdoor pools, at no cost.

Recreation Center staff members will also lead a variety of structured programs for cardholders, according to their website.

Activity calendars for each recreation center can be viewed on the MY Denver Card site.

The cards are available to Denver resident youth online or in-person at one of the city's recreation centers.

Cardholders also have access to activities and events including IdeaLAB, Reading Rocket Bookmobiles and Summer of Reading and free admission to facilities including the Denver Art Museum, Denver Botanical Gardens, Denver Museum of Nature and Science, Denver Zoo and other arts, theater and museum facilities.

Civic Center MOVES

The nonprofit Civic Center Conservancy offers Civic Center MOVES, a year-round free fitness series for all fitness levels.

From late April to mid-October, the classes are held outdoors in Civic Center Park, 101 14th Ave., Denver.

Planet Fitness Summer Passes

Planet Fitness clubs across Colorado and the United States are offering free summer passes to high school students ages 14-19 from May 15 to Aug. 31.

A national Planet Fitness study found 61% of American teens face mental health struggles, and 93% appreciate how fitness can positively impact their lives and lead to healthier lifestyles into adulthood, according to Planet Fitness spokesperson Lauren Graham.

High schoolers who sign up for the summer pass can also enter the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Contest, which will award five teens nationwide with $10,000 academic scholarships via a TikTok video contest, according to Graham.

The top five schools with the most student sign-ups will receive $10,000 each to be used to fund athletic equipment, field renovations, physical fitness classes and health and wellness initiatives

Castle Rock Summer Fitness Series

Castle Rock announced the return of its Summer Fitness Series, which offers free outdoor fitness opportunities to all ages and fitness levels, according to a Town of Castle Rock news release.

The town's free summer fitness options include the following. More information and class schedules can be found at crgov.com/2798/Summer-Fitness-Events or on the town's Facebook events page @crgov.

Free Fitness Fridays

On two Fridays each month from June through August, cardio strength classes or dance party workouts will take place at Philip S. Miller Park, 1375 W. Plum Creek Pkwy, Castle Rock.

The classes are open to all fitness levels and no registration is required.

Free Yoga in the Park

On Sundays and Mondays beginning in June, free yoga classes will take place. Yoga in Festival Park, 300 2nd St., Castle Rock, will occur from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Mondays from June 5 to Aug. 28. Yoga at the Amphitheater Philip S. Miller Park will occur from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays from June 4 to Aug. 27.

Take it Outside

Group fitness classes outdoors at the FitGround at Philip S. Miller Park are included in a membership or daily admission fee to the Miller Activity Complex or Castle Rock Recreation Center. Participants must register online.

The classes will occur from 7 to 8 a.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., every Tuesday and Thursday from June 5 until Aug. 31.

"Interconnected trails, plentiful parks and unique fitness amenities such as Challenge Hill and the FitGround at Philip S. Miller Park make Castle Rock a fitness playground for athletes of all ages and fitness levels," the town wrote in the release.