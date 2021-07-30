The first case of equine West Nile Virus of 2021 has surfaced in Colorado, infecting a horse in Weld County, the Colorado Department of Agriculture said Friday.
Officials said the horse was not vaccinated against the virus and developed acute neurological symptoms last weekend. The horse is currently recovering, officials said.
"Vaccines have shown to be an effective prevention tool for West Nile Virus in horses and Horse owners should work with their veterinarian to determine the appropriate vaccination schedule for their horses," said State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin. "West Nile Virus is one of the AAEP core vaccinations for horses, along with others such as rabies, tetanus, and eastern and western encephalomyelitis. All of these vaccines are important to protect the health of Colorado’s equine herds.”
Aside from the vaccine, officials said owners can reduce the chances of infection by reducing the mosquito population in the area where they store the horses.
The most common symptoms of the virus in horses include incoordination, head pressing, excessive sweating, muscle tremors, anorexia, depression, teeth grinding, an inability to swallow, behavior changes, high-end weakness and a fever, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Owners are urged to seek medical assistance if a horse displays any of the symptoms that are consistent with neurological disease.
The virus is a viral disease that is transmitted mainly between wild birds and mosquitoes, but the disease can spread to other species including horses and humans.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has not reported any confirmed cases of the virus in humans this year, however, the virus has been confirmed in mosquito pools in Weld, Larimer and Boulder counties, according to the release.