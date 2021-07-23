Coloradans who purchase health insurance on state-backed exchanges will see a small premium increase, the state announced this week, amid a "stabilized" market.
The premiums will increase by 1.4% on average for individual plans, set up on the exchanges through the federal Affordable Care Act, the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative said in a statement. Premiums will jump by 5.3 percent for Small-group plans used by small businesses.
Past rate increases were bigger, but the growth of premiums fas slowed amid fewer congressional threats to the Affordable Care Act, said Adam Fox, the deputy director of the health initiative. The sweeping health care reform law was the subject of a recent Supreme Court challenge and was targeted for elimination by the Trump administration.
State officials also credit Colorado's reinsurance program, which, depending on geography, will save Coloradans on the exchanges between 19% and 36%, according to data from the state's Division of Insurance.
Fox told the Gazette that his organization had been "a little bit concerned" that rates might go up as insurers anticipate more people seeking medical care now that the pandemic is ebbing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, as of June 30, 2020, 41% of Americans adults had delayed care because of the pandemic. A Harvard study released earlier this year indicated that number had trimmed, but it still found that 20% of the county's adults had delayed or were unable to get treatment.
As more people are pursue care they put off, Fox said, there was concern that insurers would bump up rates to cover increased expenses.
The exchanges did booming business during the pandemic, as the state opened up multiple special enrollment periods. By early January, nearly 172,000 residents had signed up for a plan through the exchange, a 9% increase from the year before. Earlier this month, Connect for Health Colorado reported that number had grown to more than 206,000 clients.
Coloradans who live in rural areas and shop on the exchange will reap the most benefit from the reinsurance program, according to state data. The Grand Junction region will save about 35% over market rates, Greeley 27.6%, parts of the Eastern plains 35% and areas of the Western slope by 36%.
Fox said those areas have low populations, which make them susceptible to drastic swings in rates depending on the risk of relatively few people. Because the reinsurance program assumes some of that risk, it offsets the cost that may have otherwise be passed onto the consumer.
The other piece of good news for rural areas, the health initiative said in its statement, is that more insurers are providing coverage in the 10 rural counties that only had one provider earlier this year. In 2022, according to the initiative, only Jackson County will remain with one insurer.
Some exchange customers will see bigger increases. Anthem will increase its rates by as much as 7.6%, depending on the plan. Oscar Insurance Company will grow premiums by 4.9%. Five others on the exchange project their rates will drop or remain essentially flat.
“At the same time, some insurance companies have seen record profits lately and it is important that we make sure these premiums are clearly justified and that insurance carriers are not using COVID to pad their higher profit levels," Fox said in the statement.