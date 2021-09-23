Students at Faith Christian Academy are required to wear masks after a judge issued a temporary injunction on Thursday that requires the school to comply with Jefferson County's mask mandate for students.

The injunction also ordered that the school must allow Jefferson County Public Health inspectors to perform compliance inspections.

"JCPH is very please the judge recognized the need for mask-wearing in schools to protect young children who are uniquely vulnerable to COVID-19 due to their inability to get vaccinated, which ultimately protects in-person learning," JCPH health officials said in a statement to The Denver Gazette.

The ruling comes one day after Beth Eden Baptist Church and Augustine Classical Academy settled their cases with the county. Both schools agreed to allow county public health inspectors access to their buildings to ensure compliance, officials said.

Jefferson County Public Health filed a civil lawsuit against Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy on Sept. 15 for violating its health order that requires masks indoors at schools and childcare facilities, according to 9News, The Denver Gazette's news partner.

The three-day hearing began Tuesday and throughout the court proceedings Faith Christian argued they were following the county's guidance, while also claiming the order was unconstitutional, 9News reported.

Jefferson County Public Health argued that last month, the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals over 12 years old was 17 times higher compared to vaccinated people and noted the vaccine has not been approved for those under 12.

The health department also argued that 28.6% of all confirmed outbreaks in the county last fall were in child care or pre-K through grade 12 school settings.

Throughout the three-day trial supporters of the three school gathered at the court house to voice their angst against the health department's order and filled the courtroom to the point where it was became standing room only, 9News reported.