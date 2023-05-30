Kaiser Permanente committed $10 million Tuesday to help Denver Health provide access to primary and specialty care to the region’s most vulnerable.

Denver Health and Hospital Authority CEO Donna Lynne said the grants were critical for bolstering the health system’s mission to care for the most vulnerable in the region.

“None of us can imagine a city or a state without Denver Health,” Lynne said in a news release. “This community relies on us, and we need a coordinated community-wide effort to ensure we are sustainable now and into the future.”

Founded in 1860, Denver Health serves nearly a third of the city’s adults and children.

Roughly 20% of Denver Health patients are uninsured.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver Health has seen its uncompensated care double from roughly $60 million in 2020 to $120 million in 2022, according to the organization.

Uncompensated care refers to medical services that are not reimbursed, often because patients either do not have health insurance or cannot afford the cost of care.

Officials cited a dramatic increase in uninsured and sicker patients, uncompensated care and increased health care costs for the financial challenges the hospital is facing.

Kaiser will provide a $5 million grant to Denver Health for immediate community needs as well as a $5 million matching donation to encourage local organizations to step in and give to the nonprofit organization.

“Denver Health plays an essential role in taking care of patients in our state with significant medical needs,” Mike Ramseier, president of Kaiser Permanente in Colorado, said in a statement. “A strong health care safety net benefits our entire community.”

Founded in 1945 and based in California, Kaiser Permanente is a large health care group that serves communities in the District of Columbia and eight states, including Colorado.

The Kaiser grant — when the match is complete — is expected to be the largest gift to Denver Health.

When hospitals went into lockdown and canceled non-emergency care to curb transmission of COVID-19, the Colorado Hospital Association estimated pandemic-related losses would exceed $7 million.

A review by The Denver Gazette, however, showed rich hospitals got richer during the pandemic once revenues bounced back.

In the months between June 2019 and June 2020 — which accounts for the first three months of the COVID-19 pandemic — Denver Health Medical Center lost nearly $12 million in revenue and saw its operating income shrink roughly 7%.

Last year, the hospital lost $32 million, Heather Burke, a hospital spokesperson, said in an email to The Denver Gazette.

Denver Health received $92.6 million in CARES funding in 2020, Burke said.

