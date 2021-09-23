The Colorado Attorney General's Office announced Thursday that the owner of Loveland Medical Clinic has been ordered to pay $40,000 for violating a cease-and-desist order that required him to stop marketing fake COVID-19 cures.

However, Siegfried Emme, the owner of the clinic, will only owe $20,000 if he complies with the order, according to a consent judgement filed in Larimer County District Court.

"Falsely advertising alleged 'cures' and providing misleading information about treatments for COVID-19 can cause direct harm to patients and delay them from seeking the care they need," said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a media release.

In March of 2020, Emme began advertising IV therapies as treatments for the COVID-19 virus. Eventually, he started publicizing other treatments including Ivermectin an anti-parasite drug often used in animals, and overstated their effectiveness against the virus, according to the attorney generals office.

Emme made these claims on social media and an online blog. He infrequently posted disclaimers that indicated his posts were "misleading and frequently contradicted the blog posts themselves," according to a news release.

The Colorado Department of Law issued a cease-and-desist order last November, where he agreed to take down the misleading posts, but failed to remove all of them, officials said.

Several posts on Loveland Medical Clinic's Facebook page had several posts up, stating the effectiveness of Ivermectin as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

In addition to paying the $40,000 fine, Emme agreed to: