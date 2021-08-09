Seven months after an open-heart surgery that nearly killed him, Mateo Casados let out a strangled, triumphant yell.
It was the first time the now-18-year-old competed in the 60 meter hurdles — or any track event — since his cardiologist found a congenital defect in his heart in July 2020. He hadn't expected to win, not in his first race back. But there he was, ahead of the five runners by a body length, his shoes — one black and one white — flashing beneath him. His head was bent low and thrust forward, breaking the invisible barrier of the finish line with his forehead.
On video, you can hear his mom quietly urge him on. Once he crosses the finish line, you can hear his dad call his name.
Mateo threw out his left fist, a celebratory pump executed at high speed. Still running, the "yes" he yelled sounded as if he were exclaiming while lifting weights. Beneath his white shirt, a scar like an exclamation mark ran down his sternum, one long red line with a smaller dot beneath it.
His recovery had been careful, but he had been eager to return. He'd been an athlete for all of his adolescence: In middle school, Mateo played club soccer, and he picked up track when he started high school.
But as he moved into high school athletics and his workouts with his dad and brother picked up intensity, Mateo started feeling dizzy and faint. His arms from the elbows down would tingle. After a few reps on the bench press, he'd go to the bathroom, his dad said, and come back "white as a ghost."
For a time, the family thought it might be a diet issue. He'd always passed his annual physicals, requirements before competing at Horizon High School in Thornton. But the symptoms worsened as his junior year wound down.
"I had a talk with his mom, I let her know, 'This isn't normal, this isn't right,'" his dad, Lee said.
Shawna, his mom, agreed, but neither thought it was too serious. He had his annual physical later that month in June 2020, and they figured they'd bring it up then. But his pediatrician wouldn't clear him to compete and directed them to a cardiologist.
Still, the referral was more of an annoyance than an alarm bell.
"I was like, 'Ah man, I have to go to the cardiologist?'" Mateo said, dropping his voice to mimic a teenager weathering the horrors of a minor inconvenience. He wears earrings in each lobe, and a small green cross hangs around his neck. "'I really gotta do this?' I was annoyed that we there for the physical in the first place."
But the bell started to ring during the electrocardiogram, a test that checks the electrical activity in your heart to monitor for any abnormalities. The cardiologist came into the room and watched the test in real time.
"That flagged me a little bit that things were not going as good as we thought maybe it would," said Shawna, who's a registered nurse. "Right after, they took us back to the exam room and told us what they'd found."
A subsequent scan would be needed to confirm it, but the cardiologist told them Mateo had an anomalous aortic origin of the coronary artery. The two coronary arteries each spring from a sinus in the heart, one left and one right. But for people like Mateo, both originate from the same sinus.
There's still some unknowns about the condition, said Steven Leonard, the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children heart surgeon who operated on Mateo just weeks after the diagnosis. Though it's rare, Leonard said, it's unclear just how rare: Many people who have the defect don't develop symptoms and likely won't ever know it's there. But others, like Mateo, will experience decreased blood flow, which can be abruptly fatal.
"You hear these stories all the time of people that are playing basketball or running in soccer, or whatever, and then they just go down," Leonard said. "They may be resuscitated and end up having to have surgery, or they may die. That's the big fear with (this condition), especially with symptoms. Are they going to have this sudden cardiac death or event?"
After the diagnosis had settled in, family weighed surgery. Leonard recommended it. But it may not alleviate the symptoms. Mateo could choose to not repair the defect, but then he would have to live a far less active lifestyle. That sealed it.
As is always the case with parents, the risks weighed heavier on Shawna and Lee. Shawna "was terrified," and the conversations were difficult, Lee said, his voice tight with emotion. But they left the decision to Mateo, and his mind was made up.
He went into the operating room on July 16, 2020. As they waited, Shawna and Lee didn't watch anything, didn't read anything. They just sat for hours, ate Subway, drank coffee and paced.
The surgery itself lasted three or four hours. It was "uneventful," Leonard said. He took one of the arteries and "re-implemented it" into a "more normal position."
The drama came after. While in the intensive care unit post-surgery, Mateo's blood pressure dropped. The nurse called the doctor — Lee's voice tightens and wavers again as he remembers. Shawna, ever the nurse and ever the mom, watched as alarms started to go off and then "his pressure bottomed out." The room filled up as providers rushed in. Mateo felt the panic in the room, sensed the energy change. He had a seizure, and he had no pulse.
He was bleeding from a suture line, Shawna said. As they took him back into surgery, Shawna told him he would get through it, that he was strong. He was in the operating room for what "seemed like an eternity," Lee said. But at the end of that eternity, Mateo was OK again.
With a breathing tube in, he communicated with his parents via a white board. Mateo was heavily sedated, and despite the severity, it was like when kids get their wisdom teeth pulled and slur nonsense to their parents. Mateo took a while to write, "I'm uncoordinated."
Over the next few days, the breathing tube came out. He was able to walk: With his dad's hand on his back, he moved down the hallway with an entourage of tubes snaking out from under his blue gown, all attached to an IV tower festooned with bags, monitors and an oxygen tank.
"In that moment, I was like, 'Alright, I'm going to walk,'" he said. "Left foot, right foot."
"It was still a competition for you," Shawna said, laughing. "Then it was laps — how many laps were you going to do?"
Thus the recovery began. First he walked — "lots and lots of walking" — followed by light jogging. His goal was to compete in the spring track season. He still wanted to run in college, but he'd missed a season and crucial recruiting time because of the pandemic. Fortunately, it had also pushed out the start of the 2021 season, which gave him more time to recover.
Then, on Feb. 18, he ran that 60 meter race, with the triumphant yell, his dad calling his name, his mom quietly urging him on.
He broke school records that season. Having trained relatively lightly for months, let alone the small matter of having his chest cracked open — setting records was not normal, his coach told his parents. The South Dakota School of Mines came calling: Mateo's favorite subjects in school are physics and math, and running at the Rapid City-based campus would let him continue to compete while pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering.
Barely seven months separated Mateo from his surgery and that first win. He'd listened to electronic music before approaching the starting line. He tried not to think beyond the task directly in front of him.
"I wanted to make sure I finished that race," he said. "And cross the finish line."