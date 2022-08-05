Nearly 500 at-risk Coloradans are on a waitlist to receive a monkeypox vaccine amid a national shortage of vaccines and an escalating federal response to the outbreak.

As of Friday morning, 80 Coloradans have tested positive for monkeypox, and multiple people have been hospitalized, though state authorities have not released an exact count.

While the risk from monkeypox remains low for the general public, especially in comparison to COVID-19, its increased presence and the limited supply of vaccines has troubled the national response and led to waiting lists in Colorado and beyond. Currently, 480 Coloradans are on the waitlist.

While the state received 3,460 more doses this week, all clinic appointments for qualifying Coloradans - like men who have sex with men - are booked through Aug. 13, said Annemarie Harper, spokeswoman for the state Department of Public Health and Environment. State officials, Harper continued, are "currently working on logistics for additional clinics in the near future. The remaining doses were shipped to vaccine partners for clinics."

The health department has received more than 9,600 doses of the vaccine in all, nearly 2,000 of which have been administered at state-run clinics to at-risk residents. Another 2,620 have been given to local providers, and the rest have either been scheduled for administration or are about to be sent to providers, Gov. Jared Polis's office said Thursday afternoon.

The monkeypox vaccine is completed via two doses, like the COVID-19 vaccine. But the shortage of doses and rapid push to tamp down the disease's spread has prompted Colorado to prioritize first doses, to the point that recipients may have to wait longer than usual to complete their full inoculation.

On Thursday, the federal government declared a public health emergency to bolster its response to the national outbreak, which has infected more than 6,600 Americans. No one has died from the disease here, though there have been deaths reported in other countries.

The declaration by HHS comes as the Biden administration has faced criticism over monkeypox vaccine availability. Clinics in major cities, such as New York and San Francisco, say they haven’t received enough of the two-shot vaccine to meet demand, and, like Colorado, some have had to stop offering the second dose to ensure supply of first doses.

The monkeypox virus spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, including hugging, cuddling and kissing, as well as sharing bedding, towels and clothing. The people who have gotten sick so far have been primarily men who have sex with men. But health officials emphasize that the virus can infect anyone.

In a statement Thursday, Colorado officials stressed their response to the outbreak here.

“We’re ready for the additional vaccines and are standing up even more vaccine clinics across the state with the help of our local partners,” said Scott Bookman, the division director of disease control and public health response for the health department. “Even though this is a very different disease than COVID-19 and it spreads differently, we have leveraged all of the lessons we learned from the pandemic to stand up an efficient response.”

Because the current outbreak has affected men who have sex with men at disproportionate levels, the state has conducted outreach with LGBT nonprofits, business leaders and community organizations, the health department said, in order "to get direct, non-stigmatizing messaging to Coloradans currently at risk." Anyone can get monkeypox, and those who may have been exposed or are symptomatic should alert a health care provider.

The spread of the disease in Colorado has accelerated in recent months. At the beginning of July, there were eight cases in all; the first had been identified in May. By the end of the month, there were 74, and the virus had begun to spread beyond public health officials' ability to account for each case's origin.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.