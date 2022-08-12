CVS Health has added time-delay safes at more than 100 locations across five states in the Western part of the country in an attempt to prevent pharmacy robberies.

Fifty-four CVS and Target pharmacy locations in Colorado are among the locations that received the security upgrade. Fifty-two locations in Idaho, Montana, Utah and Wyoming also received the new technology, according to a news release.

CVS officials said the new technology should prevent future robberies at pharmacies and create a safer and better environment for staff and shoppers alike.

Additionally, the new technology should help local law enforcement and could assist in the diversion of controlled substances such as opioid medication like oxycodone by electronically delaying the time it takes for employees to open each safe, CVS said.

"Supporting law enforcement efforts in their battle against organized retail crime remains a key focus for our company," Thomas Moriarty, chief policy officer and general counsel for CVS Health, said in the news release. “Criminal activities that organized retail crime rings fund are a clear danger to our communities, so it is important that retailers, law enforcement and political leaders work together to solve this problem. Time delay safes can help reduce the theft and diversion of prescription medications and bring added security to our stores, which creates a safe environment for our patients and colleagues.”

CVS began implementing time-delay safe technology at its locations in Indianapolis in 2015. At the time, the city saw an alarming rate of robberies, but after the implementation of the safes the number declined 70% at the city's CVS locations, according to the news release.

The safes have been implemented at CVS Health locations across 29 states and the District of Columbia and have resulted in a 50% decline in robberies at CVS and Target pharmacy locations, CVS said.