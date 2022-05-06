A Colorado Senate committee advanced an amendment to its sweeping fentanyl bill late this week that, Sen. Brittany Pettersen said, represented "one of the most important things we can do to save lives to date."
Despite its apparent consequence, the amendment carried no debate and was folded into the measure without a vote.
But in a bill that, if passed as written, seems likely to send more people with substance-use disorders to Colorado jails and prisons, the change represents a significant expansion of treatment offerings to a group that is among the most at-risk to die of overdoses.
The amendment requires that jails provide qualifying inmates with medication-assisted treatment, considered by experts to be the best option available to successfully treat opioid addiction. The medications — like methadone and buprenorphine — are used to block cravings and withdrawal. The bill also requires that jails refer inmates to continued MAT — shorthand for medication-assisted treatment — services once they're released.
Right now, Colorado jails are only required to have a policy about MAT; that policy can simply be that the jail doesn't offer MAT at all. Jails can offer it to some populations, like pregnant women, or on a limited basis. But the amendment would require they offer it to qualifying and interested inmates throughout their stay in jail, and it also requires they offer the most effective medications, like methadone, if the inmate wants it.
Improved treatment in jails is key: Research shows that people recently released from jails or prisons are 40 times more likely to fatally overdose than the general population. One study put the risk at 129 times more likely. When inmates with opioid-use disorders enter a jail, they're then — theoretically — cut off from their drug supply. Their tolerance drops. When they're released, if they use again at the levels they were prior to entering jail, they're more likely to overdose and die.
Lawmakers heard about some of those people: The Davidsons testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how their son and brother, Keith, was briefly incarcerated in Weld County's jail. Though he was given medications to help him through withdrawals, he was not placed on medication-assisted treatment. He fatally overdosed shortly after he was released in late March 2021.
Critics of other provisions of the bill — particularly those that make it easier to be charged with a felony for possessing fentanyl, even unwittingly — said lawmakers should at least ensure inmates have the best treatment possible.
"I would offer that if we’re going to be arresting people for simple drug possession, we need to be offering them treatment in jail and prisons," said Sarah Axelrath, a Denver physician who works with substance users. "Otherwise we’re just sweeping them off the street. If we’re going to be arresting people, it’s on us to provide them evidence-based treatment."
When the bill was initially released two months ago, it required jails to develop protocols around MAT. But it again didn't require they actually offer it, to the frustration of advocates and experts. Sheriffs protested any such requirement, arguing that MAT programs were costly to support and monitor. If the legislature wanted jails to offer better treatment, they said, then it had better be prepared to pay for it.
The amendment, introduced by Sen. Julie Gonzales and supported by Pettersen, seeks to address that, too, by allocating $3 million to jails.
"What I will say is that because House Bill 1326 funnels a number of people with substance-use disorder into our criminal justice system," Gonzales said, "ensuring that they have access to medically assisted treatment is going to be crucial in order to ensure that they don’t die in jail due to withdrawal or any other issues."