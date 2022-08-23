Two Larimer County residents have tested positive for the West Nile virus, the county's health department said Tuesday, the first known cases of the infection there this year.

The two cases are at least the sixth and seventh known human cases identified in Colorado this season, according to data provided by the state Department of Public Health and Environment. The first human case was identified in Delta County in late July.

The condition of the two Larimer County residents — one of whom lives in Fort Collins and the other in Berthoud — was not released by the county's health department. The state has declined to provide details on the conditions of previous West Nile cases, citing patient privacy.

West Nile is spread via bites from infected mosquitoes, and most people who become infected don't have any symptoms, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment. Some people will develop more serious complications, including a neuroinvasive infection.

As of last week, when the state's West Nile data was last developed and before the Larimer County cases were confirmed, three of the five reported West Nile infections in Colorado had developed the neuroinvasive condition; all three of those people were hospitalized.

Larimer County officials previously confirmed that "mosquitoes, including those that carry West Nile virus, are abundant in many areas of the county," according to the health department. There have been relatively few cases of the infection identified this year compared to the past five years. Infections typically peak in August and September.

To help avoid West Nile infection, Coloradans should use approved mosquito repellants, such as DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and IR3535, the health department said. Being particularly cautious at dusk and dawn, wearing long sleeves and pants, and removing standing water from your property can also help.