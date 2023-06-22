UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora opened a new tower this week which will boast 215 new inpatient beds when fully phased in.

The health system announced the opening Thursday and touted the new facility for building hospital capacity.

“Our new tower will allow us to continue to provide extraordinary care for patients,” Tom Gronow, the hospital’s president and CEO, said in a news release.

“As the Rocky Mountain region’s only adult academic medical center, UCH cares for seriously ill patients with the most complex medical conditions.”

UCHealth announced a 5-year, $150 million commitment in 2019 to expand behavioral health access for Colorado patients. A new behavioral health unit will boast 40 inpatient beds.

With just 10 beds per 100,000 people in Colorado, the state falls short of the 50 beds per 100,000 mental health experts say is needed, according to the Treatment Advocacy Center’s latest report.

Founded in 1998, the Treatment Advocacy Center is a national nonprofit dedicated to removing legal and other barriers to receiving “timely and effective treatment” for individuals with severe mental illness.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The new tower will also host 10 new operating rooms with space for additional future growth.

Last year, UCHealth had more than 50,000 inpatient admissions and about 4,000 patient transfers from other facilities.

“Our hospital is often at or near patient capacity,” Dr. Jean Kutner, UCH chief medical officer, said in a statement.

Kutner added, “The additional inpatient rooms and services in the new tower allow us to meet the needs of even more patients.”

Located on the west side of the existing hospital, the 11-story tower — called Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion 3 — will open in phases and is expected to fully open next year.

Editor’s note: Healthy Bites is a recurring update on health care related topics by health reporter Nicole C. Brambila.