UCHealth launched a program to translate prescription medication labels into 26 languages for patients to better understand the appropriate usage and dosing in their native tongue.

Some of the translated languages include Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Korean and Vietnamese.

“Providing medication label instructions in a patient’s preferred language supports our mission to improve lives,” Amy Gutierrez, UCHealth’s chief pharmacy officer, said in a press release.

Gutierrez added, “Ensuring that patients clearly understand how to take their medications impacts their medication adherence, particularly given the importance of medications in treatment of chronic conditions.”

Officials said access to these translations will allow more than 90% of UCHealth patients with limited English proficiency to understand prescription instructions, which will ultimately improve patient outcomes.

Sign Up For Free: Weekly 7 Catch up with a rundown of the 7 most important and interesting stories delivered to your inbox every Thursday. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Prescriptions drugs are key medical treatment, particularly for managing chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

Nearly half of Coloradans take at least one prescription, according to the Colorado Health Institute.

“A recent study of parents with limited English proficiency showed they were twice as likely as English-speaking parents to make mistakes giving liquid medications to their children,” Scott Suckow, director of language services at UCHealth, said in a statement.

This service became available in February at all UCHealth pharmacies and mail delivery and has since dispensed more than 2,000 translated prescription labels. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital has seen the largest volume with Spanish — officials said — the most commonly requested language.

“Patients with limited English proficiency often struggle to understand, remember and comply with medication instructions printed in English. This new service will help remove an important barrier to care,” Suckow said.

Editor’s note: Healthy Bites is a recurring update on health care related topics by health reporter Nicole C. Brambila.