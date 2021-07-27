Children's Hospital Colorado was ranked the sixth-best pediatric hospital in the country by U.S. News and World Report, which also ranked UCHealth hospitals in the top 50 nationally for eight different specialties.
Children's is ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties, including top-5 placements in pediatric cancer; cardiology and heart surgery; diabetes and endocrinology; a top ranking in gastroenterology and GI surgery; neurology and neurosurgery; pulmonary and lung surgery; and urology.
Among adult hospitals, UCHealth's facilities consistently ranked top in Colorado and were frequently on top-50 lists. The system's Denver campus shared the second-highest rating for pulmonology and lung surgery with National Jewish, which was started more than a century ago to treat tuberculosis patients.
UCHealth ranked in the top 50 nationally for gastroenterology; ear, nose and throat care; adult diabetes and endocrinology; cancer treatment; urology; and rheumatology. Three of its facilities — University of Colorado Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital — were rated the first, second and fourth best hospitals in the state, according to the report.
Craig Hospital ranked 10th for adult rehab facilities nationwide.