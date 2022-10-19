UCHealth added a new aircraft to its fleet of helicopters that will give wings to its air critical support team to transport patients hundreds of miles, and through ice, snow, thunderstorms or cloudy days.
“UCHealth leadership, along with LifeLine, identified a significant need to reach a patient population that was located hundreds of miles away," Doug White, UCHealth LifeLine’s interim director, said in a news release. "These are patients who required transport to a different facility to receive specialized care, but were unable to get that transport with the helicopters in our fleet.”
LifeLine helicopters can fly within 150 miles of UCHealth bases. The new airplane can travel up to 900 miles away. The aircraft can also handle inclement weather, according to the release, and carry more weight than a helicopter. That enables UCHealth to take a family member or parent with the patient.
A pilot, paramedic and nurse make up each flight’s three-person crew. They can respond to EMS requests to transport adult and pediatric patients, or transfer patients from one hospital to another.
“Health care systems across the nation have evolved and successfully created a network of physicians with specialties, including care teams who are trained to treat very complex and unique conditions. Having the LifeLine fixed-wing aircraft allows us to make sure critically ill patients are connected with those specialized teams to receive life-saving care, quickly,” Dr. Angela Wright said in the release.
Dr. Wright is medical director of EMS and prehospital care for UCHealth’s Denver metro region, and an assistant professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
The plane has made more than 120 flights transporting patients since its January launch, travelling to multiple states, from as far away as Pennsylvania or California. Dispatchers at the LifeLine communications center are “the backbone” of the system, on the clock 24/7 and fielding calls from hospitals across the country, White said.
The aircraft is also used to take the LifeLine team to parts of rural Colorado to help train local first responders, something those volunteers might not be able to access otherwise.
“Being a part of such a large organization at UCHealth, we have the benefit of having access to world class resources," Wright said. "We strive to use the fixed-wing to bring those resources and specially-trained teams to rural communities to provide widespread training and education."