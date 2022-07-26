UCHealth's main campus in Aurora was again rated the best hospital in Colorado by U.S. News & World Report in its annual rankings released Tuesday, while Children's Hospital Colorado and National Jewish were both among the best in the nation for their specialties.
In all, UCHealth facilities took four of the top eight slots in the U.S. News's rankings of best Colorado hospitals, with the Aurora campus and the Medical Center of the Rockies coming in one-two, followed by SCL's Saint Joseph Hospital and another UCHealth location, Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, ranking fourth.
UCHealth's Aurora campus was ranked in the top 50 hospitals for five of its specialties: diabetes and endocrinology; ear, nose and throat; gastroenterology and GI surgery; rheumatology; and, pulmonology and lung surgery. Its rheumatology program, which treats various autoimmune diseases, was ranked 11th, while its lung program - a joint endeavor with National Jewish - was ranked second in the nation.
National Jewish, based in Denver and renowned for its pulmonology care, shared the second-place ranking with UCHealth. The two campuses were also ranked second last year.
Children's Hospital Colorado was again ranked the best pediatric facility in the state and region, and it again made U.S. News' list of top-10 best in the nation. U.S. News ranked the system seventh in the country, one down from last year. Five of its pediatric subspecialties - cancer; diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; pulmonology and lung surgery; and ,urology - all ranked in the top 10 nationally.
Craig Hospital was ranked 15th in the nation for adult rehabilitation facilities. It placed 10th last year.
The Mayo Clinic's Minnesota campus was the top-rated hospital in the nation, followed by Los Angeles's Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; NYU Langone Hospitals; the Cleveland Clinic; and, in a tie for fifth place, John Hopkins in Baltimore and UCLA Medical Center.