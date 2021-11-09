The Veteran Affairs Eastern Colorado Health System is offering free rides through Uber and Lyft for veterans, their spouses and caretakers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.
The service is offered through its ride-sharing agreement that began in October that gives homeless veterans housing resources, employment opportunities and health care.
"We're aware that unreliable transportation can create a barrier in Veteran care," Rob Bingham, the agency's innovation specialist, said in a release. "We saw an opportunity. It's taking us another step in the right direction toward keeping Veterans connected to the VA benefits and services that they've earned."
Veterans, spouses and caretakers can take advantage of the opportunity throughout November.
Those not enrolled in the health care system can also use the service to the walk-in clinic at Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center in Aurora or the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom VA Clinic in Colorado Springs.
To book a ride for a COVID-19 vaccination, call 1-855-205-7325. People who have already booked an appointment but need a ride can schedule one by calling 888-336-8262.