Mosquitoes caught in two areas of Weld County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the county's health department said Wednesday, and officials there are expecting human cases in the coming weeks.
The mosquitoes were trapped in areas that cover the towns of Johnstown, Milliken, Platteville, Firestone, Dacono and Fort Lupton.
The number of Culex mosquitoes, which carry the virus, that have been caught this year is "(higher) than the five-year average," the health department said.
No human cases have been identified in Weld County or in Colorado, according to state data. The West Nile season in Colorado typically begins in May and lasts until October, according to the state's website.
Still, Weld County officials expect infections to begin.
"The public needs to be vigilant because West Nile Virus has a permanent summer presence in Colorado," Mark Lawley, the executive director of the county's Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement.
Symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, muscle aches, rash and vomiting, and they begin as late as two weeks after infection, the agency said. Most people don't have symptoms, and more than 99% of people who contract West Nile recover from it.
Weld County officials urge people to drain all standing pools of water around their homes; to be aware that mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn; to dress in long sleeves, pants and a hat in mosquito-active areas; and to buy insect repellents that contain DEET.