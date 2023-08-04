A Weld County resident is the first Coloradan to die from West Nile virus this year, state health officials confirmed Friday.

Colorado has had 12 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus across eight counties this year, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said.

Although the numbers may seem relatively small, cases are trending much higher than health officials typically see this time of year. And they're more widespread.

“The trends we are seeing in our West Nile virus tracking data are unprecedented,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist for CDPHE, said in a news release.

“The number of West Nile virus-infected mosquitoes we've detected this season is the highest we've seen in years. This is especially concerning now that August is here and September is just around the corner, as this is usually when human cases peak in Colorado."

Mosquitos have tested positive for West Nile in eight of the 11 counties CDPHE has tested, including Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Delta, Denver, Larimer, Pueblo, and Weld counties.

"While most people infected with West Nile virus don’t have symptoms, some can develop a serious, potentially deadly illness," CDPHE said in a news release.

People over the age of 60 or those with "certain medical conditions" are at the highest risk for West Nile virus, CDPHE said. Symptoms include fever, severe headaches or confusion.

Colorado had 206 cases and 20 deaths in 2022, health officials said.

West Nile virus is typically spread via mosquito bites, so Coloradans can protect themselves by using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-methane-diol products, CDPHE said.

Health officials also recommend limiting outdoor activities at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active, and wearing long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks.

Eliminating standing water around your home and repairing screens can also help limit mosquitoes, health officials said.