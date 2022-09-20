The man accused of killing Arvada police officer Dillan Vakoff waived hearing a reading of the 11 formal charges levied against him in a Jefferson County Courtroom Tuesday morning and a District Court judge set two future court dates.
Suspect Sonny Almanza, 31, appeared in court from Jefferson County jail via Webex in an orange jail outfit and a blue medical mask.
Jefferson County District Court Judge Russell Klein set a motions hearing for Friday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. and the preliminary hearing and proof-evident-presumption-great hearing for 8 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 9, which attorneys said may take a full day.
The arrest affidavit, which is expected reveal much of what happened in the 6700 block of 51st Street early Sunday Sept. 11, will remain sealed until at least Friday when the defense has a chance to respond to a request from prosecutors to unseal it.
Little is known about what happened when Vakoff was shot at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 11 as he was responding to a domestic violence call. At Vakoff’s funeral last Friday, Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said that the officer got between the gunman and men, women and children.
Almanza said little during Tuesday's hearing except to ask to speak with his attorney, Public Defender James O’Connor, afterward.
During court, O’Connor asked the judge to modify a protection order in place for two children. Judge Klein said that he would address the matter by this Friday once the prosecution has a chance to respond.
Monday, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King formally charged Sonny Almanza with 11 counts in connection with Vakoff's death and with a woman who injured during the chaos which erupted that night. Among the charges formally filed against Almanza were first-degree murder of a peace officer and first-degree murder with extreme indifference in the death of Vakoff; attempted murder with extreme indifference and second-degree assault against Lopez; and, possession of a weapon by a previous offender.
Almanza’s mother, Maria Alvarado, sat quietly in the back of the courtroom and left without talking to reporters. In an earlier interview, she told the Gazette that Almanza did not know he shot a police officer that night.