The Colorado state license plate has had its green and white distinct look in some variation for over a half century. Introduced in 1959, the white skies with green mountains became the symbol of vehicles throughout the state.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles launched its "Historic Colorado Contest" recently, a design contest aimed to honor the state's sesquicentennial (150 years) in 2026, asking residents to help design an anniversary license plate.

Here is a look back at five Colorado license plate styles:

1960-1972

Beginning in 1960 a white mountains and green skies look was introduced. In 1962 the skies became white and mountains green, however, in 1963 the sky became nearly all of the plate while remaining white and mountains green.

This iteration alternated color schemes back and forth until 1972.

1975-76

To celebrate Colorado's centennial anniversary, the state created a light blue and white design with the state’s “76” logo in the middle. Sandwiched between different mountains at the top and wavy water at the bottom.

1982-1999

The classic look most folks know began in 1982. The three 'letter', dash, three 'numeral' look lasted until 1992 when the state augmented the plate's character count and added a three 'letter', four 'numeral' plate to coincide with the population increase in the state and registrations of cars.

2000-present

Beginning in January, 2000, the mountains switched back to white along with a subtle silver highlight that makes the mountains shimmer, and back to the three 'numerals', three 'letters' plate. The mountains also were transposed horizontally, left to right, from the previous plates from the 1980s and 1990s. Another change was the mountains themselves became flat and no longer stamped three dimensionally.

Ugly, rare and everything in between

There are many commemorative and special use plates in use today and all show the same peaks as the standard plate but in different colors depending on the type. In the 1990s, the 'blue denim' plate was introduced, becoming one of the uglier plates in the lineage according to some residents.

Except for the years from 1943-1946, Colorado has required display of both a front and rear plate on all roadworthy vehicles as well.

As 2026 approaches, we shall see what Coloradans come up with for their 150th anniversary plate design.