Denver City and County Building

The Denver City and County Building illuminated by a setting sun on Jan. 23, 2023. (Alex Edwards/The Denver Gazette)

 ALEX EDWARDS/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Denver's election officials on Friday confirmed that 17 candidates for mayor will appear on the April 4 municipal elections ballot.

The candidates turned in the minimum number of valid signatures to make the list, the Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder said.

The office said it will establish the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot on Feb. 7, when, in alphabetical order, the candidates will draw, via a lottery system, their placement.

The final list is below. 

  • Al Gardner

  • Andy Rougeot

  • Aurelio Martinez

  • Chris Hansen

  • Deborah “Debbie” Ortega

  • Ean Thomas Tafoya

  • James Walsh

  • Kelly Brough

  • Kwame Spearman

  • Leslie Herod

  • Lisa Calderón

  • Mike Johnston

  • Renate A. Behrens

  • Robert Treta

  • Terrance Roberts

  • Thomas Wolf

  • Trinidad Rodriguez 

Who leads the Denver mayoral money race now? New campaign finance data reshuffles top fundraisers

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.