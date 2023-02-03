Denver's election officials on Friday confirmed that 17 candidates for mayor will appear on the April 4 municipal elections ballot.
The candidates turned in the minimum number of valid signatures to make the list, the Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder said.
The office said it will establish the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot on Feb. 7, when, in alphabetical order, the candidates will draw, via a lottery system, their placement.
The final list is below.
Al Gardner
Andy Rougeot
Aurelio Martinez
Chris Hansen
Deborah “Debbie” Ortega
Ean Thomas Tafoya
James Walsh
Kelly Brough
Kwame Spearman
Leslie Herod
Lisa Calderón
Mike Johnston
Renate A. Behrens
Robert Treta
Terrance Roberts
Thomas Wolf
Trinidad Rodriguez