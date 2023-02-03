Denver's election officials on Friday confirmed that 17 candidates for mayor will appear on the April 4 municipal elections ballot.

The candidates turned in the minimum number of valid signatures to make the list, the Office of the Denver Clerk and Recorder said.

The office said it will establish the order in which candidates will appear on the ballot on Feb. 7, when, in alphabetical order, the candidates will draw, via a lottery system, their placement.

The final list is below.

Al Gardner

Andy Rougeot

Aurelio Martinez

Chris Hansen

Deborah “Debbie” Ortega

Ean Thomas Tafoya

James Walsh

Kelly Brough

Kwame Spearman

Leslie Herod

Lisa Calderón

Mike Johnston

Renate A. Behrens

Robert Treta

Terrance Roberts

Thomas Wolf

Trinidad Rodriguez