After a random drawing of names by the Denver Elections Division, the ballot order for all 17 mayoral candidates and 41 other city offices was set last night.
Lot draw has begun. Ballot order to be determined pic.twitter.com/mrzXir1Dyi— Denver Elections (@DenverElections) February 8, 2023
Here's how the names will appear, in order.
Mayor:
Lisa Calderon
Trinidad Rodriguez
Aurelio Martinez
Thomas Wolf
Al Gardner
Terrance Roberts
Kwame Spearman
Renate Behrens
Chris Hansen
Mike Johnston
James Walsh
Ean Tafoya
Andy Rougeot
Leslie Herod
Robert Treta
Deborah Ortega
Kelly Brough
City Auditor:
Timothy M. O'Brien
Erik J. Clarke
City Council At-Large
Travis Leiker
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez
Penfield Tate
Sarah Parady
Jeff Walker
Marty Zimmerman
Will Chan
Dominic A. Diaz
Tim Hoffman
Council District 1:
Ava Truckey
Amanda Sandoval
Council District 2:
Kevin Flynn
Chris Herr
Tiffany Caudill
Council District 4:
Tony Pigford
Diana Romero Campbell
Council District 5:
Amanda Sawyer
Michael Hughes
Council District 7:
Nick Campion
Flor Alvidrez
Adam Estroff
Arthur May
Guy Padget
Council District 8:
Christian A. Stweard
Tyler Drum
Leslie Twarogowski
Shontel M. Lewis
Brad Revare
Council District 9:
Candi CdeBaca
Kwon Atlas
Darrell Watson
Council District 10:
Margie Morris
Shannon Hoffman
Chris Hinds
Noah Kaplan
Note the races for Council Districts 3, 6, 11 and the office of the Clerk and Recorder are uncontested.