Democratic State Rep. Leslie Herod, a champion of progressive causes in the state legislature, is entering the race for Denver Mayor as a possible frontrunner in a crowded field, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.
“I think we have the opportunity to continue to grow and go in the right direction, but we’re also at a point that we could go in the wrong direction,” Herod said. “What I think Denver needs is real leadership that will steer us in the right direction but also involves community in that conversation.”
Herod discussed her decision to join the race with Next’s Kyle Clark ahead of a public announcement Thursday.
Herod said adding affordable housing, both for low-income and middle-income Denverites, is a top priority.
“People can’t afford to live in Denver,” Herod said. “We need more housing across the spectrum and we’re not doing enough.”
Herod said Denver was not moving aggressively enough to spend federal COVID funding on affordable housing.
“We can’t keep pushing people out to Aurora or Arvada or, quite frankly, the streets,” Herod said. “We need to make sure we have affordable housing and we need to do it quickly.”
She stopped short of saying Denver should effectively eliminate single-family zoning, as Minneapolis and the states of Oregon and California have done.
“That is something we need to talk to more Denverites about,” Herod said. “I think doing away with anything completely is probably not the answer.”
Herod said she’d seek to build consensus on approaches to adding affordable housing, drawing on the lessons learned in those communities.
Herod also didn’t endorse the idea of rent control. Denver would need a change to state law in order to enact sweeping rent control. Rent control was opposed by Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
“I think rent control is interesting,” Herod said. “I think it's become a very divisive phrase or slogan.”
“There are things about ensuring that we’re stabilizing the cost of housing that actually work and are great ideas,” Herod said. “But we want to make sure that what we’re not doing is incentivizing people to stay in rent-controlled housing so that new people can’t come in, new families can’t come in.”
