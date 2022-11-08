When a Halloween morning fire broke out in Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments, units 49, 47 and 45 were doomed.
“When I opened the door, I looked left and there was fire. I looked right and there was fire,” said Tevon “T” Thomas. “It was like hell. I kind of snapped into fight or flight and it was flight.”
The second floor on the northwest side of the L-shaped complex was burning so hot and fast, residents had less than 15 minutes to get out. It was 4 a.m.
“The flames were already in my son’s room and started spreading,” said Aayonce Hicks who was also in apartment 49. “I panicked and started screaming.”
Aayonce, 21, said it was luck that she let Thomas crash on her couch Sunday night. If not for his quick thinking, she believes she and her baby boy would not have lived.
“I panicked and started screaming. The fire was already coming into the living room,” she told The Denver Gazette from her aunt’s home where she and 19-month-old Demarion are staying as they wait for assistance.
As wood crackled and split, Thomas kicked out a bedroom window screen and gripped the ledge with his left hand. His held on like a character in an action movie while Hicks put Demarion in the crook of his right arm.
The he let go.
Thomas and Demarion fell two stories, bumping off of an air conditioner unit on the way down and hit the ground on his left side, rolling in a heap of trash and rocks. Demarion, barefoot in a camouflage onesie, cried from the shock of the impact, but was unharmed.
It was Aayonce's turn to jump. Standing in Demarion’s play pen, she put one foot over the open window and passed out from the flames, falling in her boxer shorts and t-shirt.
“T said I had so much smoke coming out of my mouth and my nose I looked like a dragon,” she said.
Katie Payton, 31, and her 10 year old daughter were not as fortunate. They died of smoke inhalation, according to their aunt Rochelle Vigil Valdez. A double funeral for them is set for Monday, Nov. 14 at Denver’s Assumption Church.
At least 14 of 32 units suffered fire damage and every resident was displaced. Ten people were injured in the blaze including a firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation.
Aayonce, her son and Thomas were transported to Lutheran Hospital. The baby developed RSV from smoke inhalation, according to Hicks, and she had bumps and bruises from her own jump to safety. Thomas has cuts on his feet and the hand that gripped the ledge is “pretty messed up.”
Monday, a 12 and 14-year old had their first appearances in Jefferson County court for allegedly starting the fire and are facing first degree murder and arson charges. During the court proceeding, prosecutors said they started the fire because they’d been thrown out of unit 50, according to the affidavit.
Hicks said she saw the 12-year old Oct. 16 while she was filming children in the neighborhood playing soccer.
“He knew little kids lived in that apartment complex,” said Hicks angrily. “I have so many ‘what ifs.’ But mostly I’m thankful that T was there to help me and my baby. I wish I could give him everything when I have nothing.”
Thomas does not have assistance because he was a guest in the apartment that became an inferno, so he is bouncing between relatives and friends. He said he’s not a hero.
“I just feel like I was doing God’s will,” the 30-year old said from his car where he is getting by day to day. “I just love kids. They are innocent and pure. That’s the future.”