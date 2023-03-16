Two Highlands Ranch residents were arrested after a booby trap they allegedly set outside their front door injured someone.

On Friday, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call from a person who said he'd been injured by a booby trap set outside of a homeowner's front door on Ashburn Court in Highlands Ranch, according to a news release.

The victim said he was conducting business in the area and, as he went to the front door of one of the houses, heard and felt a loud "boom," according to the release.

He looked down and saw a wire caught around his lower leg and said he felt pain in his ear and his vision was affected, according to the release. His coworker helped him get to the hospital.

A few days later, detectives investigating the incident found a device in the area similar to the one the victim described on the steps leading up to both the front, and back, doors..

On Wednesday, detectives used a search warrant to collect evidence. After that, officers arrested Bryan Hill, 61, and Tracy Remington, 53.

Hill and Remington were booked on suspicion of second-degree assault, felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon. Both have bond set at $25,000.