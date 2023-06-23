Crews in Highlands Ranch Friday were assessing damage left behind by an EF-1 tornado that carved a roughly six-mile path of destruction across Douglas County Thursday.

Remarkably, no injuries or deaths have been reported due to the tornado, but the storm did leave behind significant damage and debris.

Douglas County issued a disaster declaration and Gov. Jared Polis declared a storm disaster in four counties, including Douglas County.

The county has made a few resources available to help residents cleanup after the Highlands Ranch tornado.

What should I do with tree debris?

If you have tree debris on your property, two drop off sites are available at this time — and more could be planned.

Douglas County homeowners can drop off any tree limbs or brush at the following locations:

- Highland Heritage Park, 9651 S. Quebec

- Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Circle

The Redstone Park location is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Highland Heritage Park location is open from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.

Homeowners are asked not to bring fence material, root balls, or other material that cannot be easily turned into mulch. These locations are for homeowners only, not contractors.

What should I do with downed fencing?

If the fencing is owned by the Metro District, it will be removed by staff. If the fencing is privately owned, it will need to be disposed of through traditional disposal companies.

How can I report tornado damage in a public place?

Crews are out in Highlands Ranch assessing the damage, however if residents see a problem on public property, it can be reported through the Highlands Ranch metro district website.

What do I do if I see a damaged traffic sign?

Residents can report damaged traffic signs to Douglas County on their public works website.

Are there resources for cleaning up damage on private property?

If you have sustained damage on private property, you should contact your homeowners insurance company to start the claims process.

Due to the severity and widespread nature of Thursday storm, expect insurance companies to be busy at this time, but get the process started as soon as possible.

When it's safe, make sure you document the damage to your property by taking photos and videos. Additional tips for Coloradans dealing with tornado, hail and thunderstorm damage can be found here.