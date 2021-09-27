Emergency teams rescued a 74-year-old hiker who fell nearly 50 feet down Rattlesnake Gulch Trail in Eldorado Canyon State Park on Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a call about an injured hiker about 12:27 p.m. The hiker hurt his head and shoulder and was unable to walk to the trailhead.

Park staff and firefighters and paramedics from Mountain View Fire Protection District hiked in to provide medical care, deputies said.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group used a bean bag splint and litter to rescue the hiker. Once at the trailhead the hiker was taken in an ambulance to a hospital, deputies said.