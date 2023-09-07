September is Hispanic Heritage Month and the city of Aurora will host a celebration to kick off the month of cultural and historical celebration on Sept. 15.

In a recent city council meeting, councilmember Crystal Murillo took the floor to read Mayor Mike Coffman's proclamation of the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month, joined by councilmember Juan Marcano and other community members and leaders of Hispanic and Latino background.

"Aurorans who identify as Hispanic, Latino, Latinx, Chicano or Indigenous have contributed greatly to our city's history and successes," Murillo said on behalf of Mayor Coffman. "While Aurora appreciates the cultural heritage and historical legacies all of our people bring to the city, we honor especially our Hispanic population during this month."

National Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, was enacted into law in 1988 and is celebrated in Aurora — a city with almost 30% of its population of Hispanic or Latino origin, according to city data.

To kick off the month, Aurora is holding "¡Celebra! Hispanic Heritage Month" on Sept. 15, an event that celebrates "the histories, cultures and contributions of those from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America," according to the city.

The free event, which the city calls a "vibrant celebration of culture and creativity," begins at 6 p.m. that Friday at Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Pkwy. and will have live music, performances and food from various Latin American countries.

Aurora Public Library, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Office of International and Immigrant Affairs, Denver Botanic Gardens, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art and Tonos Latinos are hosting the event. More information can be found on the city of Aurora's website.

"The Hispanic community continues to expand opportunities for a successful future, providing leadership as policymakers, educators and students, members of the judicial, military and public safety services and as professionals in the trade and business who are actively involved in their communities and in mentoring the next generation," Murillo said on behalf of Coffman. "This month we proudly join the nation in celebrating the rich culture and history of Hispanic heritage in Aurora as we dedicate ourselves to continue working together to address the challenges still facing Hispanic Aurorans today."