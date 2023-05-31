A rather unique mountain town activity, the Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts is set to host its popular 'Shakespeare in the Sangres' performance series, which kicks off mid-June.

Running from June 16 through July 2, the series takes place at the historic Jones Theater in Westcliffe, which according to a press release about the event, "has been restored to its original 1930s glamour."

This year's play is 'Measure for Measure' by William Shakespeare, which tells the tale of the Duke of Vienna and his plan to monitor the ruling of his land while pretending to be away on a foreign mission.

Shows are held on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m., with 2 p.m. shows on Sunday and a post-Jones Theatre-run show at 2 p.m. at The Rialto in Florence on July 9. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and active military, and $5 for those 12 and under.

Find more information here.

The Town of Westcliffe is home to about 500 residents, best known for its proximity to several 14,000-foot peaks. It's a popular outdoor recreation destination, with a lot of hiking trails and plenty of camping found in the surrounding area.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)