A pickup truck plowed through an after-hours bar crowd in Golden, killing one person and injuring seven others, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.
Sheriff's spokesperson Jenny Fulton told Channel 7 early Sunday first responders arrived to a chaotic scene with about 50 people just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
"Victims were laying on the ground," Fulton said.
Deputies said a white Chevy pickup drove through a crowd after a fight near the Rock Rest Lodge, 16005 Mt. Vernon Road.
Investigators arrested three suspects, but did not release identifications.
Deputies believe a fight broke out which was followed by the hit and run. Four men were transported to the hospital and others sustained minor injuries. The severity of injuries for those taken to the hospital wasn't released early Sunday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported the scene is still active as of 6 a.m. Sunday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.