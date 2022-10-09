GodenTruckpix.png

This is the white Chevy pickup Jefferson County Sheriff's investigators believe plowed through crowd gathered at the Rock Rest Lodge, 16005 Mt. Vernon Road, Golden. One man was killed and seven injured. Three suspects are in custody. 

 COURTESY OF THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A pickup truck plowed through an after-hours bar crowd in Golden, killing one person and injuring seven others, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office.

Sheriff's spokesperson Jenny Fulton told Channel 7 early Sunday first responders arrived to a chaotic scene with about 50 people just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Hit and Run golden

One person is dead and seven others were wounded after a driver plowed through a crowd at a bar early Sunday in Golden. 

"Victims were laying on the ground," Fulton said.

Deputies said a white Chevy pickup drove through a crowd after a fight near the Rock Rest Lodge, 16005 Mt. Vernon Road.

Investigators arrested three suspects, but did not release identifications.

Deputies believe a fight broke out which was followed by the hit and run. Four men were transported to the hospital and others sustained minor injuries. The severity of injuries for those taken to the hospital wasn't released early Sunday. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported the scene is still active as of 6 a.m. Sunday. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver AM Update

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.