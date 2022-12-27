The holiday travel snarl of 2022 lingered on Tuesday, as thousands of travelers remained stranded, future flights stayed uncertain and many simply gave up and drove to their destinations.

Denver and Southwest airlines are at ground zero for the meltdown, even though freezing weather has cleared.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Flight Aware showed that Southwest Airlines cancelled 2,573 flights across the country, with 328 of those in and out of Denver International Airport. ‘

Those numbers may be on the low side, however, as social media is ripe with videos of long lines and piles of luggage in airports all over the U.S.

Denver International Airport Director of Communications Alex Renteria said that the most recent count is there were 10,000 unattended and ticketed bags waiting in a space near the luggage carousels. Many stranded Southwest passengers spent the Monday night sleeping on the floor. "We worked with Southwest to provide snacks and water and the airport passed out blankets," said Renteria. "We are getting kicked right into 2023." 

In a tweet Monday night, the United States Department of Transportation referred to Southwest's travel mess as "unacceptable." 

Southwest's website blames the pre-Christmas freeze for its problems, and warns passengers that, if they called, the airline is "experiencing extremely high call volumes due to Winter Storm Elliott." 

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," according to a statement on Southwest.com. "And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

"We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. ... we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days. And we’re working to reach Customers whose travel plans will change to offer specific information and available options, also available at Southwest.com/traveldisruption."

Aviation expert Mike Boyd said this is a weather-related back-up even, though temperatures are warmer.

“This is a weather event 100%,” Boyd said. “But I just don’t understand how you have a meltdown like this.”

Dozens of phone calls to the help line confirmed the warning, as nobody picked up the phone to cancel or make a change due to busy signals and dropped calls.

Many travelers who spent the night at the airport are still scrambling to get to their destinations, wondering where their luggage is.

Both Denver International Airport and the Colorado Springs airport experienced problems.

“We certainly had our impacts,” Greg Phillips, the director of aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport, said. “Southwest has slowed its entire network down to catch up.”

Phillips said Colorado Springs Airport saw its fair share of delays and cancellations over the Christmas holiday and that those delays and cancellations could continue over the next few days.
 
“We hope it's resolved by then,” Phillips said.
 
Phillips noted that Southwest is not the only airline affected, but Southwest was hit harder due to its flying model. Unlike other airlines that use a standard hub and spoke model, sending flights to and from a central hub, Southwest uses a linear model, where planes travel linearly from city to city.
 
“That allows them to fly more cost-effectively when the system is working,” Phillips said. “This just kind of a cavalcade of unfortunate events in addition to the storm ... We still have a pilot shortage and crew shortage. But in their particular model, it takes them time to get them back where they need to be.”
 
Phillips said the holiday boom of traffic did not help the situation either.
 
“We’re doing everything we can do to support them,” Phillips said. “They’re trying to resolve it and get back on track.”
 
Southwest officials said they were fully staffed before the holiday weekend and storm Thursday. 
"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S.," according to the statement posted on Southwest.com Sunday. "These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity.

"On the other side of this, we’ll work to make things right for those we’ve let down, including our Employees. With no concern higher than ultimate Safety, the People of Southwest share a goal to take care of each and every Customer. We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize."

