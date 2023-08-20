The Denver City Council will consider extending the city's homeless emergency declaration until Sept. 18 at its meeting Monday.

Mayor Mike Johnston has made solving homelessness a top priority of his administration.

“The large number of people living unsheltered in the city creates significant public health risks and safety risks,” the extension resolution states, due to “the lack of available services and the associated impacts of encampments created in spaces that are not safe for habitation.”

The original emergency declaration was on July 18.

In a related matter, a resolution the council will consider would authorize spending $293,953 to increase a contract total to $1,277,409 to raise the number of units being renovated from 34 to 37 at the Sand & Sage motel and Westerner Motel at 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave.

Another resolution would authorize spending $1 million for The St. Francis Center to continue housing services for 48 adults at the Warren Residences.

In other action, the council will consider:

— A $231,000 agreement with First Steps at Monarch to help feed 300 children as well as a $468,807 agreement with Denver Food Rescue to feed 600 families in various council districts through food boxes.

— Paying $212,000 to Maple Star Colorado to help provide face-to-face contact social worker visits for children in out-of-home care.

— Rezoning 4470 N. Grant St. to allow a single-unit detachment; 3101 and 3131 Walnut St. from industrial to residential or commercial use; and 3625 W. 10th Ave. to allow a building up to 2.5 stories high.