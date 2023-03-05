Denver plans to make more investments in addressing homelessness with several contract extensions on the City Council's plate ahead of Monday's 3:30 p.m. meeting.

The contracts with multiple shelter and service providers are just a few of the 25 resolutions the council will consider. There are four bills for ordinances being introduced and five in final consideration. The council will also hold four public hearings related to rezoning requests

Here's a list of the major items before the council Monday night.

Resolutions and Contracts:

23-0155: Approves a master purchase order between Denver and Joe Johnson Equipment, LLC to purchase up to 18 street sweepers and associated parts for $8.5 million.

23-0123: Approves a purchase order between Denver and Sill-Terhar Motors, Inc. for $1.2 million for 31 Ford Interceptor vehicles for use by the Denver Police Department.

23-0107: Approves a grant agreement between Denver and the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice for $1 million and through June 2024 to develop a multi-disciplinary approach for crime prevention and crisis intervention for at risk youth in six Denver Public schools near Colfax Avenue.

23-0166: A resolution amending a contract between Denver and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless by adding $120,000 to continue providing financial assistance for rent, other housing-related costs and supportive services for at least 37 households to ensure housing stability.

23-0174: A resolution amending a contract with the Colorado Village Collaborative by adding $7.5 million for a new total of $12.3 million. The contract amendment adds two years for a new end date of December 2024 and provides money to operate two outdoor homeless camps, supporting 110 households.

Bills:

23-0165: A bill for an ordinance authorizing the purchase of capital equipment in the wastewater operations fund for the replacement of a large diameter pipe inspection system used to assess conditions of storm and sanitary sewer lines citywide.

23-0132: A bill for an ordinance appropriating $10 million, based on a letter of intent from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to fund the Denver Great Kids Head Start grant program for 2022-2024.

23-0136: A bill for an ordinance approving a new capital improvements fund, Denver Public Library capital projects, within the capital improvements and capital maintenance fund series.

23-0137: A bill for an ordinance rescinding $6 million from the Denver Public Library special revenue fund, authorizes a cash transfer and makes an appropriation in the Denver Public Library capital projects fund and authorizes the purchase of capital equipment items.

23-0124: A bill for an ordinance relinquishing a portion of the easement established in Pena Station Filing No. 2, located at 6105 N. Tower Road.

Public Hearings:

23-0032: A bill approving a map amendment to rezone property at 961 S. Washington St. allowing for the construction of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

23-0033: A bill for an ordinance approving a map amendment to rezone property at 1100 S. Vine St., allowing the construction of an ADU.

23-0058: A bill approving a text amendment to the Denver Zoning Code, updating the active centers and corridors design overlay and expanding the replacement of mobile home units in nonconforming mobile home parks.

23-0059: A bill for an ordinance changing the zoning classification of multiple properties in the Lincoln Park and Baker neighborhoods. The change adds a design overlay district to the properties.

Those who wish to sign up to speak at any public hearing held by the Denver City Council must to do so between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. the day of the hearing. Written testimony may also be submitted to @denvergov.org no later than 3 p.m. the day of the hearing.